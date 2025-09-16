The Standing Committee of East Carolina will be opening a process for nomination by petition starting September 16th at 5 p.m. Applications are due by September 30, 2025 at 5 p.m.

These rules and requirements shall govern the petition process:

No individual’s Petition will be considered who participated in the process conducted by the Search Committee of the Diocese of East Carolina and who was not selected for the final slate of nominees approved by the Standing Committee. Signatures of Nominations from not fewer than five clergy of the Diocese entitled to vote. Signatures of Nominations from not fewer than ten lay communicants in good standing of the Diocese.

A communicant in good standing is someone who is a confirmed member of a parish, who is 16 years old or older, and who makes a regular financial contribution to the parish.

Signers must represent no fewer than five congregations and two deaneries in the Diocese.

Signature of Consent of the person being nominated by petition. Please see Item 1 in Step Two.

For a petition form, please click here.

The completed petition must include application materials required of other previously announced candidates. These instructions can be found by clicking the button below.