East Carolina Diocesan Profile

Thank you for taking the time to read our profile and for your interest in the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina! We are truly grateful for your discernment and curiosity about our vibrant and faithful community.

Our profile was prepared by the Search Committee — a dedicated team of clergy and lay leaders from across our diocese, selected by the Standing Committee. Together, we listened carefully to the voices of our people, gathering hopes, dreams, and honest reflections to present a clear and prayerful picture of who we are and who we feel called to become.

To create this profile, we traveled across the diocese for in-person conversations, hosted Zoom gatherings, and invited everyone to participate in focus groups. We also offered an online survey in both English and Spanish, and the faithful responded. We pray that these pages will be a helpful guide as you — or perhaps someone you know — consider whether you are being called to serve as the Ninth Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina.

As you explore the profile, you’ll see that our diocese is geographically expansive, beautifully diverse, and rich in history, culture, and natural beauty. We’ve included insights into our story, our current demographics, and a transparent look at our financial health. We’ve also gathered the hopes and dreams of our community — those areas where we are eager for our new bishop to lead us with energy, wisdom, and love.

In the section titled “The Leader We Seek,” we share the qualities we pray for in our next bishop: a servant leader, a faithful follower of Jesus, and a compassionate guide who will help us grow as a cohesive diocese. We are excited to find someone who will walk with us into the future God is calling us toward — a future rooted in justice, equality, and shared mission.

This profile is the result of heartfelt listening, deep reflection, and much prayer. We hope it will encourage you to dream with us — to imagine yourself in this calling, or to pass along this profile to someone you believe would be a beautiful fit for this holy work.

Our complete profile can be accessed below in the Issuu reader. We recommend reading in fullscreen for the best experience, and the profile is downloadable via Issuu or via the printable PDF linked here.